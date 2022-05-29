Investigate killing of Al Jazeera journalist Abu Akleh

The rights organisations demand that the government of Israel and all other states fulfil their responsibility to ensure that crimes against journalists are fully investigated and prosecuted.

In a statement sent to the media, Faruq Faisel, regional director for ARTICLE 19 South Asia said, "Killing of journalist Shireen Abu Akleh is the continuation of high rate of attack against Palestinian journalists. Her killing apparently constitutes a war crime. Evidence suggests Shireen Abu Akleh was killed in targeted attack by Israeli forces. Israeli government should investigate the killing of journalist Shireen Abu Akleh in full compliance with the Minnesota Protocol on the investigation of potentially unlawful death and bring the perpetrator (s) into justice."