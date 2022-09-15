End of Covid pandemic is near: WHO

The world has never been in a better position to end the Covid-19 pandemic, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday, his most optimistic outlook yet on the years-long health crisis which has killed over six million people.

"We are not there yet. But the end is in sight," WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters at a virtual press conference.

That was the most upbeat assessment from the UN agency since it declared an international emergency in January 2020 and started describing Covid-19 as a pandemic three months later.