‘Around 10’ dead, including gunman, in Sweden’s worst mass shooting

Around 10 people were killed on Tuesday in a shooting at an education centre in Sweden, including the suspected gunman, with the Swedish prime minister branding it the “worst mass shooting” in the country’s history.

Authorities had initially said that several people were wounded in the violence at Campus Risbergska, a secondary school for young adults in the town of Orebro, but had not reported any fatalities.

School attacks are relatively rare in Sweden, but the country has suffered shootings and bombings linked to gang violence that kill dozens of people each year.

“Around 10 people have been killed today,” Orebro police chief Roberto Eid Forest told reporters, adding that police could “not be more specific about the number due to the large number of wounded”.

He provided no details about the number of wounded.

“This is the worst mass shooting in Swedish history,” Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson told a press conference.