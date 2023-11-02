Israeli strikes on Gaza refugee camp could be war crimes: UN

Deadly Israeli air strikes on the Gaza Strip's largest refugee camp "could amount to war crimes", the UN Human Rights Office said on Wednesday.

Israeli strikes have targeted the Jabalia refugee camp twice in two days, killing and wounding dozens, according to the health ministry in the Hamas-run Palestinian territory.

Israel said Tuesday's raid was a successful hit on top Hamas commander Ibrahim Biari.

"Given the high number of civilian casualties & the scale of destruction following Israeli air strikes on Jabalia refugee camp, we have serious concerns that these are disproportionate attacks that could amount to war crimes," the office wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Israel has relentlessly pounded Gaza in retribution for the worst attack in the country's history.