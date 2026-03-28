Trump says US may not be there for NATO

President Donald Trump on Friday reiterated his disappointment with NATO allies over their refusal to send military to help secure the Strait of Hormuz and said Washington may not help them in future if asked to do so.

"They just weren't there," he said at an investment forum in Miami. "We spend hundreds of billions of dollars a year on NATO, hundreds, protecting them, and we would have always been there for them, but now, based on their actions, I guess we don't have to be, do we?"