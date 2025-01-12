Israel strikes Yemen Huthis, warns it will ‘hunt’ leaders

Israel struck Huthi targets in Yemen on Friday, including a power station and coastal ports, in response to missile and drone launches, as it warned it would hunt down the group’s leaders.

Since the war in Gaza broke out in October 2023, the Iran-backed Yemeni rebel group has fired dozens of missiles and drones at Israel in what it says is a show of solidarity with Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

Israel’s latest strikes came after the military intercepted two drones believed to have been launched from Yemen on Thursday.

“A short while ago... fighter jets struck military targets belonging to the Huthi terrorist regime on the western coast and inland Yemen,” the Israeli military said in a statement.

It said the strikes were carried out in retaliation for Huthi missile and drone launches into Israel.