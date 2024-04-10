“Russia knows that it was ISIS who committed the attack in Moscow, we know it was ISIS who committed the attack in Moscow,” he said, referring to the so-called Islamic State group, “we warned Russia of an impending terrorist attack in Moscow, and all of the rest of this is noise.”

The move comes as US Republicans are trying to inflict damage on the Democratic president, accusing him of using his influence to help his son in his business dealings in Ukraine.

Joe and Hunter Biden claim that they did not do anything illegal.

In February, a former FBI informer was arrested for having fabricated corruption accusations against the Bidens.