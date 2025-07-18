US designates group blamed for Kashmir attack as terrorists

The United States on Thursday designated as terrorists a shadowy group blamed for an April attack in Kashmir, which triggered the worst conflict between India and Pakistan in decades.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio described The Resistance Front (TRF) as a “front and proxy” of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), a UN-designated terrorist group based in Pakistan.

The terrorist designation “demonstrates the Trump administration’s commitment to protecting our national security interests, countering terrorism, and enforcing President (Donald) Trump’s call for justice for the Pahalgam attack,” Rubio said in a statement.