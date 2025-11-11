British-Hungarian writer Szalay wins Booker Prize for novel ‘Flesh’
British-Hungarian writer David Szalay won the Booker Prize on Monday for his novel "Flesh", a tortured story of a Hungarian emigre who makes and loses a fortune.
Szalay beat five other shortlisted authors, including Indian novelist Kiran Desai, who won in 2006, and Britain's Andrew Miller, to claim the GBP 50,000 (USD 65,500) award at a ceremony in London.
Szalay had previously been shortlisted for the prestigious literary honour in 2016 for his last work, "All That Man Is".
His sixth novel, "Flesh" is another unflattering exploration of masculinity, using sparse prose to track the Hungarian protagonist from military service in his home country to working for the ultra-wealthy in London.
His tormented life includes affairs with older women and fighting in Iraq.
The five judges considered 135 books to crown one the best work of long-form fiction written in English and published in the UK or Ireland between 1 October, 2024 and 30 September, 2025.
Among the six shortlisted works, one kept dominating the conversation, according to chair of the judges Roddy Doyle.
He called "Flesh" a "singular" and "extraordinary" novel.
"We had never read anything quite like it. It is, in many ways, a dark book but it is a joy to read," said Doyle, a writer and winner of the 1993 Booker Prize.
The judging panel also included "Sex and the City" actor Sarah Jessica Parker alongside authors Ayobami Adebayo and Kiley Reid as well as critic and writer Chris Power.
In an interview with the Booker Prize organisation after his novel was longlisted, Szalay said he knew he wanted to write a book that began with Hungary, ended with England and that explored "the cultural and economic divides that characterise" contemporary Europe.
"Writing about a Hungarian immigrant at the time when Hungary joined the EU seemed like an obvious way to go," he said.
Szalay triumphed over favourites Desai and Miller.
Desai was shortlisted for "The Loneliness of Sonia and Sunny", a nearly 700-page novel and her first work since winning the Booker in 2006 for "The Inheritance of Loss".
Miller, who had also previously been shortlisted for the award, was considered for "The Land In Winter".
The other shortlisted novels this year were Susan Choi's "Flashlight", Katie Kitamura's "Audition, and Ben Markovits's "The Rest of Our Lives".
Last year's prize was won by British writer Samantha Harvey for her short novel, "Orbital", following six astronauts as they contemplate Earth from the International Space Station.
Harvey presented this year's Booker Prize to Szalay.
Born in Montreal, Canada, Szalay grew up in London and now lives in Vienna. He is the author of six works of fiction.