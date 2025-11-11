British-Hungarian writer Szalay wins Booker Prize for novel ‘Flesh’

British-Hungarian writer David Szalay won the Booker Prize on Monday for his novel "Flesh", a tortured story of a Hungarian emigre who makes and loses a fortune.

Szalay beat five other shortlisted authors, including Indian novelist Kiran Desai, who won in 2006, and Britain's Andrew Miller, to claim the GBP 50,000 (USD 65,500) award at a ceremony in London.

Szalay had previously been shortlisted for the prestigious literary honour in 2016 for his last work, "All That Man Is".

His sixth novel, "Flesh" is another unflattering exploration of masculinity, using sparse prose to track the Hungarian protagonist from military service in his home country to working for the ultra-wealthy in London.