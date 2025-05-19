Joe Biden diagnosed with aggressive prostate cancer

Former US president Joe Biden has been diagnosed with an “aggressive” form of prostate cancer that has spread to his bones, and is reviewing treatment options, his office said Sunday.

On Friday, the 82-year-old Democrat—whose son Beau Biden died of cancer in 2015 -- was diagnosed with the disease after he experienced urinary symptoms and a prostate nodule was found, a statement from his office said.

“While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive which allows for effective management. The President and his family are reviewing treatment options with his physicians,” it continued.

US President Donald Trump, who has long derided political rival Biden over his cognitive abilities, said he was “saddened” by the news.