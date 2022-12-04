Macron caps US visit with New Orleans trip, meetup with Musk

Macron said the two had a “clear and honest” discussion during an hour-long meeting, and that he conveyed to Musk his -- and Europe’s -- concerns about content moderation on the influential platform.

“Transparent user policies, significant reinforcement of content moderation and protection of freedom of speech: efforts have to be made by Twitter to comply with European regulations,” Macron tweeted after the meeting.

Macron arrived in the iconic Louisiana city to a colourful welcome by a jazz band on the tarmac at the airport, before walking the French Quarter’s lively streets with his wife, Brigitte.

Removing his jacket, Macron strolled beside New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell, clasping the hands of well-wishers and beaming widely. He spoke briefly with women holding signs in support of protests in Iran.

During an impromptu press briefing, he praised “a land of creolisation” where “French is loved,” and later announced a program to broaden access to French language training.