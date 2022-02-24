'Like a Trump rally': Inside the former president's Truth Social app

US president Joe Biden in Taliban fighter garb or stumbling over his words or bungling efforts to avert war in Ukraine -- posts on Donald Trump's new social media network "Truth Social" have a go-to target.

For the users who make it past the waitlist to join and then the ubiquitous tech glitches on the freshly launched app, a first scan reveals that the platform calling itself a "big tent" of ideas has a tight focus on Trump's favorite fixations.

"Truth Social is like one big 2016 Trump rally. Come on over," Arizona state Senator Wendy Rogers appealed on Twitter, with a picture of her Truth profile. "I am dropping Truth bombs."

After Facebook, Twitter and YouTube barred Trump last year, he is seeking a new direct-to-voter megaphone ahead of a key legislative election this year -- and what his backers hope will be another run for the White House in 2024.