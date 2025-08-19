Record 383 aid workers killed in 2024: UN

A record 383 aid workers were killed in 2024, the United Nations said Tuesday, branding the figures and lack of accountability a “shameful indictment” of international apathy -- and warned this year’s toll was equally disturbing.

The 2024 figure was up 31 per cent on the year before, the UN said on World Humanitarian Day, “driven by the relentless conflicts in Gaza, where 181 humanitarian workers were killed, and in Sudan, where 60 lost their lives”.

It said state actors were the most common perpetrators of the killings in 2024.