Myanmar committed genocide against its Rohingya minority, the International Court of Justice said on Thursday in an historic ruling, ordering refugees be given safe passage home and awarded compensation.

The ruling by the top UN court was the first time in its 80-year history that ICJ judges have determined that a state committed genocide, and is likely to be seen as justice for Rohingya victims of Myanmar's brutal 2017 crackdown.

"The Republic of the Union of Myanmar has committed genocide against the Rohingya group in northern Rakhine State," said ICJ President Yuji Iwasawa, delivering the verdict in the court's Great Hall of Justice in The Hague.