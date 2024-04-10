Hamas leader Haniyeh tells Al Jazeera three sons killed in Gaza strike

Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh said Wednesday three of his sons and four grandchildren were killed in an Israeli strike in Gaza, where war has raged for more than six months.

The Qatar-based political head of the Palestinian militant group confirmed to Al Jazeera "the martyrdom of my three sons and some of my grandchildren".

According to Al Jazeera, a drone hit the family's car in the northern Gaza Strip's Al-Shati refugee camp.

Speaking from a Doha hospital where he was told of the strike, Haniyeh was defiant.