Over 2,500 migrants lost to Mediterranean in 2023: UN 

Over 2,500 people have died or gone missing in the Mediterranean so far in 2023 while trying to cross into Europe, the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) said on Thursday in New York.

That is a stark increase from the 1,680 dead or missing migrants in the same period last year.

Migrants and refugees "risk death and gross human rights violations at every step," Ruven Menikdiwela, director of the UNHCR New York office, told the Security Council.