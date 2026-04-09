Oil gains 3pc as fragile ceasefire, Hormuz restrictions keep supply risks elevated

Oil prices rose 3 per cent on Thursday as doubts over a ​fragile two-week Middle East ceasefire raised concerns that energy flows through the crucial Strait of Hormuz will ‌remain restricted.

Brent crude futures were up USD 2.69, or 3.1 per cent, at USD 97.71 a barrel at 1055 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose USD 2.99, or 3.2 per cent, to USD 97.40 a barrel.

Both benchmarks fell below USD 100 per barrel in the previous trading session, with WTI recording its biggest decline since April ​2020, on optimism the ceasefire would result in a reopening of the strait.