Trump nominates close political aide Sergio Gor to be next US ambassador to India

President Donald Trump on Friday tapped close political aide Sergio Gor as US ambassador to India, sending one of his feared enforcers at a delicate time in ties with New Delhi.

The 38-year-old Gor rose quickly in conservative politics to become one of the most powerful, if low-profile, aides in the White House with a task of vetting some 4,000 appointees to ensure utmost loyalty to Trump.

Gor's enemies include Elon Musk, who following his spectacular falling-out with Trump branded Gor a "snake" after he scuttled the tech and aerospace billionaire's choice to lead NASA.