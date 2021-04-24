Manufacturing hurdles, not IP, slowing vaccine rollout: Industry

Removing intellectual property protections from Covid-19 vaccines or pressuring companies into technology sharing will not speed up production of the jabs, and could even slow it down, the industry has warned.

Proponents of doing away with IP rights say more companies in more countries could produce the vaccines, providing broader access in poorer nations that so far have seen few doses.

South African president Cyril Ramaphosa, whose country is co-leading a push at the World Trade Organisation to exempt Covid-19 vaccines from IP rights, insisted Friday the jabs were “a public good and must be recognised as such”.

“We call on the pharmaceutical industry to directly transfer this technology free of intellectual property barriers to low and middle-income countries,” he told an event hosted by the World Health Organisation.