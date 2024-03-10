Ramadan in Saudi Arabia starts Monday
The holy month of Ramadan in Saudi Arabia is set to begin on Monday as the crescent moon was sighted on Sunday evening in the country, says a report of Arab News.
The relevant authorities took preparations for sighting the moon at the order of the Supreme Court of Saudi Arabia Sunday.
Later, the authorities announced that the moon was sighted and performing Taraweeh will start Sunday night.
The moon was also sighted in the UAE and Qatar too, the Arab News report added.
Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar during which Muslims fast from dawn to sunset, abstaining from food and drink.
The holy month is a period of introspection and community, when Muslims read the Qur’an more than usual, perform taraweeh prayers, and increase their good deeds including charitable giving.