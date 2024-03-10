Ramadan in Saudi Arabia starts Monday

Later, the authorities announced that the moon was sighted and performing Taraweeh will start Sunday night.

The moon was also sighted in the UAE and Qatar too, the Arab News report added.

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar during which Muslims fast from dawn to sunset, abstaining from food and drink.

The holy month is a period of introspection and community, when Muslims read the Qur’an more than usual, perform taraweeh prayers, and increase their good deeds including charitable giving.