Israel attack ‘declaration of war’, Iran says

Iran called Israel’s wave of strikes on Friday a declaration of war, while US President Donald Trump warned Tehran of “even more brutal” attacks if it does not make a deal on its nuclear programme.

Israel said its air strikes had killed most of the senior leadership of the Revolutionary Guards’ air force, while hitting about 100 targets including nuclear facilities.

Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned Israel it faced a “bitter and painful” fate over the attacks, while Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi described the attack as a “declaration of war”.

The Israeli military said Iran launched around 100 drones, with air defences intercepting them outside Israeli territory, while neighbouring Jordan said it intercepted drones and missiles that violated its airspace.

Trump urged Iran on Friday to “make a deal”, warning that there will be more “death and destruction” after Israel launched deadly strikes targeting Iranian nuclear facilities.

The United States underlined that it was not involved in the Israeli action and warned Iran not to attack its personnel or interests, but Tehran said Washington would be “responsible for consequences”.