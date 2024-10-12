Gaza civil defence agency says 30 killed in Israeli strikes in Jabalia on Friday

Gaza's civil defence agency Friday said at least 30 people have been killed by Israeli strikes throughout the day in northern Gaza's Jabalia town and refugee camp amid intense combat operations by the Israeli army in the area.

The agency's spokesman Mahmud Bassal said that a strike that occurred before 9:40 pm local time (1840 GMT) had left "12 dead, including women and children" in the town. Bassal said that 14 people were still missing and likely trapped under the rubble.