Netanyahu fights for political survival to beat of war drums



Israelis, deeply divided since Benjamin Netanyahu returned to power last year, have united against Hamas in war, but experts predict the veteran leader will be fighting for his survival when the conflict ends.

In the shock that gripped Israel after Hamas's October 7 attacks, the country has closed ranks behind the military operation that the 74-year-old ordered to "crush" the Palestinian militants.

But according to experts, security lapses exposed by marauding Hamas gunmen could become the biggest -- and possibly fatal -- blow to Israel's longest-serving prime minister, already battling legal and political troubles.

"Support for Netanyahu and his coalition was draining even before 7 October, and since the outbreak of war it has fallen much further," said Toby Greene, a politics lecturer at Israel's Bar-Ilan University and researcher at the London School of Economics.

"If an election were held now he would lose badly."

Beloved as "King Bibi" and "Mr Security" by his supporters and condemned as the "crime minister" by critics and protesters, Netanyahu has long dominated Israeli politics.

But the latest opinion polls suggest a drop off in support for the tough-talking Netanyahu and his right-wing Likud party.

Many are bitter over the lack of protection, especially Israelis living in communities near the Gaza border that bore the brunt of the attacks that Israeli officials say killed 1,400 people, mostly civilians.

Under Netanyahu, a former commando unit officer who has always projected himself as a resolute defender of Jews, the sense of security shared by most Israelis has been shattered.