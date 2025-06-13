Israel launches strikes on Iran

An Israeli military official added that the Israeli army believed that Iran had the ability to strike Israel “any minute”.

Oil prices surged as much as eight percent while stocks sank on the Israeli strikes, which came after Trump’s warning. The US president has also said the US was drawing down staff in the region.

“I don’t want to say imminent, but it looks like it’s something that could very well happen,” Trump told reporters at the White House Thursday when asked if an Israeli attack loomed.

Trump said he believed a “pretty good” deal on Iran’s nuclear programme was “fairly close”, but said that an Israeli attack on its arch foe could wreck the chances of an agreement.

The US leader did not disclose the details of a conversation on Monday with Netanyahu, but said: “I don’t want them going in, because I think it would blow it.”

Trump quickly added: “Might help it actually, but it also could blow it.”

Secretary of State Marco Rubio warned Iran not respond to Israeli strikes by hitting US bases, saying Washington was not involved.

“Let me be clear: Iran should not target US interests or personnel,” Rubio said in a statement.