Israel forces kill 3 Palestinians in West Bank, one in Gaza

Israeli forces on Tuesday killed three Palestinians during a drone-assisted raid on Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank, while border clashes in Gaza left one dead, Palestinian officials said.

The Palestinian health ministry reported "three martyrs" in Jenin, a stronghold of Palestinian armed groups, revising an earlier toll of two killed.

The ministry added in statement that "about 30 people were wounded by occupation (Israeli) fire in Jenin".

The Israeli army confirmed troops were operating in Jenin on Tuesday evening and said a drone struck the camp, without elaborating.

Israel's defence minister Yoav Gallant said troops were involved in a "necessary" operation "to thwart terrorist activities".