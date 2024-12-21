16 injured after Israel hit by Yemen-launched strike

Israel's military said Saturday it had failed to intercept a "projectile" launched from Yemen that landed in Tel Aviv, with the national medical service saying 16 people were lightly wounded.

Yemen's Iranian-backed Huthi rebels have repeatedly launched missile attacks against Israel since the war in Gaza began more than a year ago, most of which have been intercepted.

In return, Israel has struck multiple targets in Yemen -- including ports and energy facilities in areas controlled by the Huthis.

"Following the sirens that sounded a short while ago in central Israel, one projectile launched from Yemen was identified and unsuccessful interception attempts were made," the Israeli military said on its Telegram channel.