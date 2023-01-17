40 nations urge Israel to lift ‘punitive’ sanctions on Palestinians

Some 40 countries on Monday called on Israel to lift sanctions it imposed on the Palestinian Authority earlier this month over its push to get the UN’s top court to issue an advisory opinion on the Israeli occupation.

On 30 December, the UN General Assembly passed a resolution requesting an opinion from the International Court of Justice on the issue of the Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories.

In retaliation, Israel announced a series of sanctions, including financial ones, on 6 January against the Palestinian Authority to make it “pay the price” for pushing for the resolution.