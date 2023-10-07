Dozens of rockets fired from Gaza towards Israel

Dozens of rockets were fired from the blockaded Gaza Strip towards Israel on Saturday, an AFP journalist in the Palestinian territory said, as sirens warning of incoming fire blared in Israel.

The rocket fire was launched from multiple locations in Gaza starting at 06:30 am (0330 GMT), the AFP journalist reported.

The Israeli army warned of sirens across the country's south for more than an hour, urging the public to stay near bomb shelters.

A 70-year-old woman was in critical condition and another person was trapped after a rocket hit a building in central Israel, the Magen David Adom emergency services said.

In a separate incident, medics said a 20-year-old man was hurt moderately from shrapnel.

The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the premier will convene security chiefs over the violence.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the rocket fire.