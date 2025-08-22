UN declares famine in Gaza, first ever in Middle East; Israel rejects

The United Nations on Friday officially declared a famine in Gaza, the first in the Middle East, with its experts saying 500,000 people were facing "catastrophic" hunger.

UN aid chief Tom Fletcher said the famine was entirely preventable, saying food could not get through to the Palestinian territory "because of systematic obstruction by Israel".

But Israel's foreign ministry immediately hit back, saying "there is no famine in Gaza".

In a statement, it slammed the report by the Rome-based IPC panel, saying it was "based on Hamas lies laundered through organisations with vested interests".