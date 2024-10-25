Lebanese media say three journalists killed in Israeli strike

Three journalists were killed in an Israeli air strike overnight, Lebanese state media NNA said Friday, with a pro-Iran broadcaster adding that the raids targeted a residence of press workers in southeastern Lebanon.

Israeli military planes struck at 3:30 am (0030 GMT) near the Syrian border, leaving three dead, NNA said.

Pro-Iran Lebanese television channel Al Mayadeen said its cameraman Ghassan Najjar, as well as broadcast engineer Mohammad Reda, were killed in the Israeli air strike targeting a "journalists' residence in Hasbaya, South Lebanon".

Al Mayadeen said Najjar "was a father who risked his life for a just cause, dedicated to revealing the truth, and was killed in cold blood".