Iran declares Strait of Hormuz closed as ‘unauthorised’ vessel hit

Iran on Sunday said it closed the Strait of Hormuz after a vessel traveled on an unapproved route and was struck, warning that any retaliation over the incident would be met with a “severe response.”

“A vessel that had jeopardized maritime security by switching off its systems was struck and brought to a halt,” the Navy of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said in a statement, without giving any details about the ship.

The statement said several ships attempted to move through the waterway on an “unauthorised route” and disregarded warnings to correct their course.

The strait, the IRGC said, was closed “until further notice” and until “the end of US interference in this region.”