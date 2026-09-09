Iran attacks US base in Jordan as Hormuz impasse deepens

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said Wednesday they pummelled a US military base in Jordan, vowing retaliation for American strikes on Iranian oil tankers that dragged the foes deeper into war.

Tehran’s bombs came after US forces destroyed five Iranian oil tankers on Tuesday in response to Iran targeting an American warship, the second such attack in less than a week.

The United States and Iran are locked in a stalemate six months into the war, with Iran maintaining a stranglehold on the Strait of Hormuz, a vital shipping route for the world’s oil and gas, and Washington pushing a campaign to choke Iran’s ports and economy.