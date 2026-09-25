Israel's Netanyahu denounces enemies, allies in fiery UN speech

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, facing a difficult reelection campaign at home, delivered a fiery UN speech Thursday assailing enemies and allies alike -- and sparking uproar in the chamber.

Locked in a tight race to stay in power in 27 October elections, Netanyahu used the global platform at the UN General Assembly to attack everyone from the leaders of Iran to New York's first Muslim mayor and partners Britain, France and Turkey.

Dozens of envoys from across the world walked out, some jeering and booing, while Netanyahu's own team stood and applauded, and the speaker of the session shouted for order.