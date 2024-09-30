Lebanon says over 100 killed in new Israeli strikes

Lebanon's health ministry said Israeli strikes killed more than 100 people on Sunday, after Israel's military said it had kept up its bombardment of Hezbollah targets there and also struck Yemen.

The health ministry in a revised toll issued late Sunday put the total killed at 105 and 359 wounded.

The attacks come after an air strike on Beirut's densely populated southern suburbs on Friday killed Hassan Nasrallah, the head of Lebanon's Hezbollah group which has engaged in cross-border fire with Israel for almost a year.

Hezbollah says it is acting in support of Hamas militants in Gaza, who attacked Israel on October 7, triggering the war in the Palestinian territory.

After Israel turned its focus north from Gaza to Lebanon and cross-border fire escalated, Israeli attacks have killed hundreds since last Monday, the deadliest day since Lebanon's 1975-1990 civil war.

Lebanon's health ministry said there had been deadly air raids near the main southern city of Sidon Sunday, while dozens more had died in the east, in the south and in and around Beirut.

France's foreign ministry said Sunday a second French national had been killed in Lebanon, after a woman died following a south Lebanon blast on Monday.

The announcement came as French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot arrived in Lebanon, the first high-level foreign diplomat to visit since the Israeli air strikes intensified.

Barrot spoke earlier with Prime Minister Najib Mikati and said Paris sought "an immediate halt" to Israeli strikes.