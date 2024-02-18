Not entering Rafah means 'losing war': Netanyahu

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Saturday that critics calling for Israel not to mount military action in Rafah were effectively telling the country to "lose the war" against Hamas.

The Israeli premier, who has vowed to "destroy" the Palestinian militant group behind the 7 October attack on Israel, also indicated that troops would go in regardless of whether a hostage release is agreed.

"Even if we achieve it, we will enter Rafah," he told a televised news conference.