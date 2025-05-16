At UN ‘Nakba’ commemoration, Abbas urges action on Gaza

Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas, at a UN event Thursday commemorating the “Nakba,” urged more action to end the war in Gaza, linking the historical displacement during Israel’s creation to the current conflict.

The United Nations has since 2023 commemorated the “Nakba”—“catastrophe” in Arabic—which refers to the flight and expulsion of an estimated 700,000 Palestinians during the creation of the State of Israel in 1948.

This year the anniversary is particularly painful, as Palestinians say history is being repeated in Gaza and the occupied West Bank.

Tens of thousands have been killed in Gaza and an aid blockade threatens famine, while Israeli leaders continue to express a desire to empty the territory of Palestinians as part of the war sparked by Hamas’s 7 October, 2023 attack.

“History is indelible and justice is not time bound,” Abbas said in a speech read out here by the Palestinian ambassador to the UN, Riyad Mansour.

“Today we stand before you, not only to commemorate the sombre anniversary, but to renew the pledge that the ‘Nakba’ was not and will not be the permanent and inevitable faith of our people.”