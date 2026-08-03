Trump says new Iran talks to begin Monday after calling off strikes

US President Donald Trump said that new negotiations with Iran will begin Monday after he decided to hold off on striking the Islamic republic to pursue a deal to end the war entering its sixth month.

Trump told reporters on Sunday that the talks would cover the Strait of Hormuz -- a route for global energy supplies that has become a key sticking point in the conflict -- and ultimately, the denuclearization of Iran.

For its part, Iran said it was nearing a deal with Oman over a new route through the strait, where a tanker reported an explosion nearby on Sunday, underscoring the continued volatility of the strategic waterway.

Oil prices fell on Monday at the opening of Asian trade after Trump announced the new negotiations, with West Texas Intermediate dropping 4.7 per cent to USD 80.72 per barrel.

Washington and Tehran have been at war since 28 February, when the US and Israel launched surprise strikes against Iran, though months of on-off diplomacy have led to periods of relative calm.