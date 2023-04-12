Israeli forces kill two Palestinians as British-Israeli buried

Israeli forces shot dead two Palestinian militants Tuesday in the West Bank, on a day mourners laid to rest a British-Israeli woman who died in an attack that also killed her two daughters.

Israeli-Palestinian violence has surged over the last week, with the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, Jewish Passover and Christian Easter coinciding.

"I commend the actions of the soldiers who eliminated two terrorists who opened fire on them near Elon Moreh", a Jewish settlement close to the West Bank city of Nablus, defence minister Yoav Gallant said on Twitter.

He added the troops had "prevented an attack on Israeli civilians".