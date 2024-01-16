Huthi missile hits US-owned ship off Yemen: US military

Yemen's Huthi rebels hit a US-owned cargo vessel with a missile on Monday, the US military said, heightening fears for the volatile region after repeated attacks on shipping triggered American and British strikes.

After the Western strikes against scores of rebel targets last Friday, the Huthis said they would not be deterred and declared that US and British interests were "legitimate targets".

The Marshall Islands-flagged Gibraltar Eagle suffered a fire on board but no casualties and remained seaworthy, the US Central Command said, after the latest attack in recent days.

"Iranian-backed Huthi militants fired an anti-ship ballistic missile from Huthi-controlled areas of Yemen and struck the M/V Gibraltar Eagle," it posted on X, formerly Twitter.

"The ship has reported no injuries or significant damage and is continuing its journey," added CENTCOM, which directs US military operations in the region.