6 children die of malnutrition, dehydration: Gaza officials

“The death toll from the famine among children rose to six martyrs as a result of dehydration and malnutrition,” Qudra said.

The deaths could not be independently verified.

“We call on international institutions to take immediate action to prevent the humanitarian catastrophe in the northern Gaza Strip,” the spokesman added.

UN agencies have said the latest humanitarian convoy was allowed into the north more than a month ago.

The United Nations humanitarian coordination office on Wednesday said two children had died earlier of dehydration and malnutrition in northern Gaza’s Kamal Adwan hospital -- deaths previously announced by Qudra.