Israel must not attack Iran: Saudi crown prince

Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler on Monday called on Israel to respect Iran's sovereignty and refrain from attacking Iranian soil, highlighting warming ties between the Middle East rivals.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman told a summit of Arab and Muslim leaders that the international community should oblige Israel "to respect the sovereignty of the sisterly Islamic Republic of Iran and not to violate its lands".

Sunni Muslim-majority Saudi Arabia and Shiite-majority Iran have often found themselves on opposing sides of regional conflicts including Syria's.

In 2015 Saudi Arabia mobilised a military coalition to support Yemen's internationally recognised government after Iran-backed Huthi rebels seized the capital Sanaa and advanced toward the main southern city of Aden.

The following year Riyadh and Tehran severed ties following attacks on Saudi diplomatic missions in Iran during protests over Riyadh's execution of Shiite cleric Nimr al-Nimr.