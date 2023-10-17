Israel will 'not stop' until Hamas destroyed, Netanyahu to Putin

"President Putin laid out the steps being taken by Russia to prevent the further escalation of violence in the Gaza Strip," it added.

Moscow said the conversation was centred on "the crisis situation resulting from the brutal escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict".

"The Israeli side was in particular informed of the essential points of telephone correspondences that took place today with the leaders of Palestine, Egypt, Iran and Syria," the Kremlin said in a statement.

The Russian President also expressed "his sincere condolences to the families and friends of the deceased Israelis", the Kremlin said, according to The Moscow Times.

Along with that, he informed the Israeli leader of the measures taken by Russia to "promote the normalisation of the situation, prevent a further escalation of violence, and prevent a humanitarian catastrophe in the Gaza Strip".

The Russian President also expressed to Netanyahu his country's "fundamental desire to continue its targeted action aimed at ending" the crisis and achieving "a peaceful settlement through political and diplomatic means," according to a statement from the government, reported The Moscow Times.