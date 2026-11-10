Explosions heard in Saudi Arabia capital Riyadh

Multiple explosions were heard in the Saudi capital on Tuesday, as the military coalition fighting Yemen's Houthis said it had intercepted a ballistic missile launched by the Iran-backed group towards Riyadh.

AFP journalists heard multiple explosions and residents received a text-message alert on their mobile phones instructing them to take shelter due to an "aerial threat".

"Air defenses intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched by the terrorist Houthi militia toward Riyadh," the Saudi-led coalition posted on X.