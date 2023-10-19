Nine Palestinians killed in West Bank as toll mounts

Israeli troops killed nine Palestinians in multiple clashes across the occupied West Bank Thursday, the Palestinian health ministry said, as the death toll mounts in the territory while war rages in Gaza.

At least 75 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli troops or settlers in the West Bank since the Gaza conflict erupted on 7 October, according to ministry figures.

The latest deaths were seven people killed during an Israeli "attack on Nur Shams" refugee camp in the northern West Bank, the ministry said.

Health officials identified one of those killed as a 16-year-old boy.

The ministry said it had been informed of "other martyrs who could not be transferred by ambulance to the hospital".