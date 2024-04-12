US restricts diplomats' movements in Israel on security fears

The United States on Thursday restricted movements of its diplomats in Israel over security fears, the embassy said, as concerns mount of Iranian retaliation over an Israeli strike.

"Out of an abundance of caution, US government employees and their family members are restricted from personal travel" outside the Tel Aviv, Jerusalem and Beersheeva areas "until further notice," an embassy notice said.

"The security environment remains complex and can change quickly depending on the political situation and recent events," it said.