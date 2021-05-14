4 Palestinians killed, over 100 hurt in West Bank unrest

Four Palestinians were killed by Israeli fire in the West Bank on Friday, including one who attempted to stab a soldier, as clashes injured more than 100 people in the occupied territory.

Violence on Fridays in the West Bank is a traditional facet of the long running Israeli-Palestinian conflict, but the fresh unrest comes as Israel is engaged in major hostilities with Palestinian armed groups in Gaza.

Israel's army said it "neutralised" an assailant who attempted to stab at soldier at a military post in Ofra, north of Ramallah.

The Palestinian health ministry confirmed the man's death and that of a second man it said was shot dead by Israeli troops near Jenin.

A statement from the Israeli army said troops had fired at "a main instigator" of a "violent riot" by Yaabad, a village near Jenin.

Two more Palestinians wounded by live Israeli fire in clashes in the northern West Bank were pronounced dead shortly later.

There have been daily clashes in the West Bank since Monday, when the conflict in Gaza escalated after the territory's rulers, Hamas, fired rockets towards Jerusalem.