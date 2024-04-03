Israeli army chief says strike killing aid workers was ‘grave mistake’

Israel’s defence chief said Wednesday that a strike that killed seven aid workers in Gaza was a “grave mistake”, after the incident prompted a chorus of international condemnation.

“This incident was a grave mistake,” IDF chief Herzi Halevi said in a video message on the strike that hit a World Central Kitchen (WCK) convoy on Monday.

“It shouldn’t have happened,” Halevi said, as he blamed the strike on a “misidentification -- at night during a war in very complex conditions”.

“We are sorry for the unintentional harm to the members of WCK.”

US-based food aid charity World Central Kitchen had said the strike hit their convoy as it was leaving a warehouse in the Gazan town of Deir al-Balah, killing seven people, including Australian, British, Palestinian, Polish and US-Canadian staff.

Since the October start of the war, the NGO has been involved in feeding displaced Gazans, and was one of two organisations spearheading the delivery of food aid arriving by sea.