Joy in Palestinian refugee camp in Beirut as European trio advances cause

“We now have hope to return to our country -- a country I was not born in and was deprived of but which lives inside me despite everything,” he told AFP on a winding street in the camp.

Israel was enraged by the move announced Wednesday by Ireland, Norway and Spain, arguing that it amounts to “rewarding terrorism” after Palestinian militant group Hamas launched its unprecedented 7 October attack on Israel that sparked the bloodiest ever Gaza war.

Seven other European countries including Sweden have already recognised Palestinian statehood.

Lebanon hosts an estimated 250,000 Palestinian refugees, many living in poverty in the country’s 12 official camps, according to the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA).

Most are descendants of survivors of what Palestinians call the Nakba -- the “catastrophe” -- when about 760,000 Palestinians fled or were forced from their homes by the 1948 war over Israel’s creation.