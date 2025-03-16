What can be expected of EU's Syria conference?

After the fall of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's regime in December 2024, the EU was quick to call for an "inclusive transition" in the country that would guarantee the rights of minorities and women in particular.

Ahead of this year's conference in support of Syria in Brussels, Kaja Kallas, the EU's high representative for foreign affairs and security policy, said that it would be a "moment of immense responsibility." She added that "no effort" must be spared "to assist an inclusive transition that gives all Syrians a chance to rebuild their country in line with their aspirations."

She pointed out that this was "a time of dire needs and challenges for Syria, as tragically evidenced by the recent wave of violence in coastal areas."

The deadliest fighting since Assad's ousting has taken place this month, with supporters of the new government and the previous regime clashing in the northwestern coastal city of Latakia. According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights in London, UK, several hundred civilians were killed in massacres. Those targeted are reportedly mostly from the Alawite ethnoreligious minority, to which Assad also belongs.

The EU and its member states have condemned the violence in the strongest possible terms.

The atrocities seem to have been committed by armed groups supporting the security forces of the transitional government, which has created a committee tasked with investigating the killings of civilians and said that those responsible will be held to account. The EU has welcomed this announcement.