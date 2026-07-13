US strikes Iran as Gulf states targeted in flareup over Hormuz

The US military launched a new wave of strikes against Iran on Sunday after renewed fighting over the Strait of Hormuz saw several of Washington's Gulf allies targeted by incoming fire.

The flare-up is the latest to undermine an interim agreement between Washington and Tehran aimed at ending their war, which has caused global economic shockwaves since it began in late February.

The latest salvo by US forces began at 2100 GMT on Sunday, Central Command (CENTCOM) said on X, following approximately 140 strikes the previous night.

Iranian state media reported US strikes targeting large areas across southern and western Iran, including Qeshm island and Bandar Abbas near the strait, and in Khuzestan province bordering Iraq.